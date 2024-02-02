Many Raleigh races to be decided in May -- sheriff, board of education and magistrate judges

Feb. 1—Winners of a majority of Raleigh County offices will be decided in the May election because of their nonpartisan status or because all the candidates are running in the same party primary.

Such is the case for Raleigh County sheriff where all three candidates are running on the Republican ticket.

The candidates for sheriff are incumbent J.C. Canaday, Frank Priddy and Randy White.

Canaday has worked for the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office since 2000 and was appointed sheriff in 2023 when then-Sheriff Scott Van Meter was elected Raleigh County clerk.

Priddy worked at the Beckley Police Department from 2002-2022. White is a retired lieutenant from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office with 27 years of experience in law enforcement.

The six magistrate races for Raleigh County will also be decided in May, as judicial races are nonpartisan.

Unlike other judicial races, magistrate judges are not required to be lawyers.

Raleigh County will have at least two new magistrate judges on the bench this year following the retirement of one and the addition of a new magistrate judge position in Raleigh County.

The majority of candidates for magistrate have opted to run in the divisions where they will not face an incumbent.

The incumbents running unopposed are Paul Blume, Division 2, and Greg Tanner, Division 4.

In Division 5, incumbent Tomi S. Peck will be challenged by Calvin Alexander.

The incumbent facing the most opposition is John Humphrey in Division 1. His challengers are Bernard Bostick, Rachel Roush and Gary Vaughan.

With the retirement of Raleigh County Magistrate Judge Rick Jones, Division 3 has been left open to an entirely new field of candidates. Those candidates are Tim Deems, Stephanie French, Guy S. Holliday, Jodi Lovelace-Patrick, Jeff McPeake, Dustin Potter and Loretta Stowers-Breedlove.

Five candidates — Kennet Bradley, Robin Buck, Matthew Epling, Xavier Oglesby and Terry Phillips — are registered in the newly created Division 6.

The Raleigh County Board of Education, a nonpartisan race, has three candidates vying for two spots.

One of the two incumbents is seeking reelection — Richard V. Snuffer II from District 1.

Incumbent Jack "Gordie" Roop did not file for reelection.

The remaining two candidates for Raleigh School Board are Brad "Bird" DeFlumeri, District 2; and Marsha K. Smith, District 1.

The Raleigh County Board of Education comprises three districts, and board members are elected to serve four-year terms.

Only two people from the same district can serve on the five-member board at a time.

Incumbents not up for reelection are Charlotte Hutchens, District 2; Larry Ford, District 3; and Marie Walker Hambrick, District 3.

The remaining Raleigh County races include conservation district supervisor, surveyor, Raleigh County Commission, Raleigh County prosecuting attorney and Raleigh County assessor.

For Raleigh County Commission, Republican incumbent Linda Epling is running unopposed. Incumbent Republican Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield also has no challenger nor does incumbent Assessor Linda Sumner, a Republican.

County surveyor has two candidates: Republican Mick Bates, a former West Virginia delegate, and Democrat Timothy B Kosut.

For conservation district supervisor, a nonpartisan race, F. William "Bill" Harris and Mark Harris will face off.

There is also a second conservation district supervisor position for an unexpired term where only one candidate has filed — Edgar F. Hendrick Jr.

These are the candidates as of Wednesday, according to the West Virginia secretary of state's election website.

Other candidates could still be included on the primary election ballot if filing papers postmarked by Jan. 27 are received.

Email: jmoore@register-herald.com