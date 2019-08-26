How Many Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Rapid7 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Robert Trudeau, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$46.39 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$53.55. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Robert Trudeau's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$4.5m for 106k shares sold. In the last year Rapid7 insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Rapid7

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Rapid7 insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$281m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rapid7 Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Rapid7 shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Rapid7 insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Rapid7, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.