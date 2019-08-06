How Many Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Red River Bancshares

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, F. Hackmeyer, sold US$423k worth of shares at a price of US$42.30 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$46.50, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.6% of F. Hackmeyer's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 26680 shares worth US$1.1m. Insiders in Red River Bancshares didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Red River Bancshares Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Red River Bancshares shares. In total, insiders sold US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Red River Bancshares

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Red River Bancshares insiders own 33% of the company, worth about US$113m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Red River Bancshares Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Red River Bancshares is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales.