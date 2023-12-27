Many reported dead in strike on south Gaza building
A suspected Israeli strike on a building near a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday is reported to have left many dead.
A spokesman for the Hamas-controlled health authority spoke of 20 dead and dozens injured.
The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service wrote on X that there were dozens of dead and injured in an attack on a residential building near the al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis.
The information could not initially be independently verified.
An Israeli army spokesperson said that the reports were being investigated.