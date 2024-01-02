How many Republicans are in the House? Majority and Democrat seats explained.

The House of Representatives is down one Republican after 311 members voted to expel New York Republican Rep. George Santos. Santos’ time on Capitol Hill has been fraught with controversies from day one, with reports that Santos embellished and fabricated parts of his resume and background.

The embattled representative also faces several federal charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, identity theft, credit card fraud and lying to Congress. A House Ethics Committee report found evidence he broke federal laws and misused campaign funds.

After Santos’ expulsion, how many Republicans are left in the House?

How many House seats are Republican?

There are 221 Republicans in the House of Representatives after Santos’ Dec. 1 exit. Republicans still control the chamber with a narrow majority.

This leaves a vacancy, which will be filled after a February 2024 special election.

The Republican House majority leader is Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise. Rep. Mike Johnson, the newly-elected Speaker of the House, is also a Louisiana Republican.

How many House seats are Democrat?

There are 213 Democrats in the House of Representatives. New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries serves as minority leader.

The Democrats controlled the House from 2019 until 2023 when Republicans overtook their majority in the most recent midterm elections.

How many House seats are there?

There are 435 members of the House. Each state gets a different number of representatives based on the total population. California is the nation’s most populous state and has 52 representatives. Wyoming, with the smallest state population, only has one.

How many House seats are up for re-election?

All 435 House seats are up for re-election in 2024. Representatives are elected to serve a two-year term representing their district.

