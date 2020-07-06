How Many RHI Magnesita N.V. (LON:RHIM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell RHI Magnesita N.V. (LON:RHIM), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RHI Magnesita

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Herbert Cordt for UK£7.3m worth of shares, at about UK£20.73 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£25.28. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for RHI Magnesita share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months RHI Magnesita insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at RHI Magnesita Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that RHI Magnesita insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought UK£7.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of RHI Magnesita

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.0% of RHI Magnesita shares, worth about UK£50m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RHI Magnesita Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of RHI Magnesita we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for RHI Magnesita that deserve your attention before buying any shares.