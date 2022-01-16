How Many Ridgefield Residents Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID?

RIDGEFIELD, CT — There are some early signs that the omicron wave may have peaked or will peak soon in Connecticut, but infection rates remain extremely high.

In Ridgefield, there's been an uptick in initial vaccinations which began shortly before Thanksgiving. Full vaccinations lag initial vaccinations by about 11 percent, with just over 76 percent of Ridgefield residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan. 12, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals hasn’t risen as quickly in the past few days, but nearly 2,000 already there are putting great strain on the hospital system.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases reported among the Connecticut PK-12 school community has grown.

Ridgefield had 164.8 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 22.50 percent between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 153.4 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period. It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Ridgefield recorded 231 new coronavirus cases between Jan. 7-13, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

