How Many Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Rolls-Royce Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Ian Edward Davis is the biggest insider purchase of Rolls-Royce Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£7.52 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 63814 shares worth UK£487k. In the last twelve months Rolls-Royce Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Rolls-Royce Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Rolls-Royce Holdings. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£363k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.04% of Rolls-Royce Holdings shares, worth about UK£5.7m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Rolls-Royce Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Rolls-Royce Holdings stock.