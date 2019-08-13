How Many Aéroports de Paris SA (EPA:ADP) Shares Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Aéroports de Paris SA (EPA:ADP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Aéroports de Paris has a market capitalization of €15b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ADP.

View our latest analysis for Aéroports de Paris

ENXTPA:ADP Ownership Summary, August 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aéroports de Paris?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Aéroports de Paris already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 8.1% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Aéroports de Paris's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ENXTPA:ADP Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Aéroports de Paris. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Aéroports de Paris

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.