How Many Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Check out our latest analysis for Russel Metals

Russel Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Alain Benedetti, sold CA$243k worth of shares at a price of CA$24.32 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of CA$20.39. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Notably Alain Benedetti was also the biggest buyer, having purchased CA$875k worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 39141 shares for CA$875k. On the other hand they divested 15550 shares, for CA$404k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Russel Metals insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:RUS Recent Insider Trading, August 9th 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Russel Metals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Russel Metals insiders own about CA$12m worth of shares (which is 1.0% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Russel Metals Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Russel Metals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Russel Metals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Russel Metals, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Russel Metals may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.