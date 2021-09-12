"The Many Saints of Newark": A return to the Sopranos' world of crime

Motley Fool

In a publicly traded coffee field dominated by a few big names like Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and previously independent Dunkin' Donuts (now a subsidiary of privately held Inspire Brands), a new player is about to emerge as Dutch Bros. Coffee is now lining up its IPO. Evolving from a coffee machine in an Oregon dairy barn to a pushcart to more than 470 current locations, the chain filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sept. 7 to go public. It remains to be seen if it can turn its positives into a successful, publicly traded stock and perhaps challenge Starbucks for market share east of the Mississippi.