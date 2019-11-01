How Many Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (STO:SBB B) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (STO:SBB B), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Check out our latest analysis for Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden

Director Sven-Olof Johansson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr6.7m worth of shares at a price of kr21.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of kr22.10. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. They paid about kr18.23 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:SBB B Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought kr19m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden insiders own about kr4.9b worth of shares (which is 27% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.