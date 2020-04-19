How Many Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sangamo Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Joseph Zakrzewski bought US$123k worth of shares at a price of US$6.31 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$7.59. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Sangamo Therapeutics share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Sangamo Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Sangamo Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Sangamo Therapeutics insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$164k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Sangamo Therapeutics

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about US$836k worth of Sangamo Therapeutics shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Do The Sangamo Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Sangamo Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Sangamo Therapeutics.