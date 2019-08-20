How Many SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

SBA Communications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, Thomas Hunt, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$14m worth of shares at a price of US$173 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$261). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 42.1% of Thomas Hunt's holding.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 258k shares for a total of US$48m. SBA Communications insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SBAC Recent Insider Trading, August 20th 2019 More

I will like SBA Communications better if I see some big insider buys.

Insiders at SBA Communications Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at SBA Communications. In total, insiders dumped US$14m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does SBA Communications Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that SBA Communications insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$253m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The SBA Communications Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold SBA Communications shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since SBA Communications is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious.