How Many SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$20m, SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SLS.

Check out our latest analysis for SELLAS Life Sciences Group

NasdaqCM:SLS Ownership Summary, November 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SELLAS Life Sciences Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that SELLAS Life Sciences Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 7.6% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:SLS Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in SELLAS Life Sciences Group. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.