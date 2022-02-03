How Many Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) Shares Do Institutions Own?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of AU$1.1b, Seven West Media is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Seven West Media.

Check out our latest analysis for Seven West Media

ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Seven West Media?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Seven West Media does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Seven West Media, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Seven West Media is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Seven Group Holdings Limited, with ownership of 22%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 17% and 6.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Seven West Media

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that Seven West Media Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It has a market capitalization of just AU$1.1b, and the board has only AU$9.8m worth of shares in their own names. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 44% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 19%, of the Seven West Media stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 22% of Seven West Media stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Seven West Media better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Seven West Media you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Risks $24 Billion Wealth Wipeout After Meta Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg could see $24 billion erased from his personal fortune, among the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever, after Meta Platforms Inc.’s fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls ShortTeen Who Dema

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is starting to ride high again. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are three stocks ARK Invest bought on Monday, adding to Wood's existing positions. ARK Invest hadn't added to its largest position -- Tesla -- since early June of last year.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $100,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    I've come to accept the fact that a simpler portfolio is not only easier but more profitable in the long run.

  • As iPad Sales Fall, Apple Has a Surprise Hardware Winner

    Before the pandemic, personal computer (PC) sales declined steadily from a peak of 365 million globally that year to a low of 260 million in 2018. This led to a bump in sales for Apple's Mac that has been sustained for quite a while. Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the strong sales during the company's first-quarter earnings call in response to a question from Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross.

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Market Sell-Off: An Unstoppable Growth Stock to Buy

    The Internet of Things and augmented reality software can drive growth for this exciting industrial software company.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

    Here's a sneak peek of four semiconductor stocks, which hold the potential to surpass estimates this reporting cycle.