How Many Shangri-La Asia Limited (HKG:69) Shares Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Shangri-La Asia Limited (HKG:69) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of HK$36b, Shangri-La Asia is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 69.

View our latest analysis for Shangri-La Asia

SEHK:69 Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shangri-La Asia?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 9.9% of Shangri-La Asia. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Shangri-La Asia’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:69 Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Shangri-La Asia. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Shangri-La Asia

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.