How many snow days can Nashville schools use? And what happens if they run out?

As Tennessee struggles to thaw out amid ongoing winter weather, schools are out through the end of the week in Nashville and across Middle Tennessee.

There have been four snow days and counting for many districts, including Metro Nashville Public Schools. But how many inclement weather days does the district have — and what happens if those run out?

Here's a look at how it all breaks down.

Inclement weather days and stockpile days

Tennessee requires public schools to maintain at least 180 days of classroom teaching each school year.

MNPS has six days reserved for inclement weather in the 2023-24 school year. Due to the winter weather this month, four of those have been used. If more inclement weather shutters schools in Nashville and the remaining two days are used, the district can use the following dates to make up any additional days:

Feb. 19 (President's Day)

March 5 (Super Tuesday/local election day)

May 24

May 28

May 29

May 30

May 31

The last day of school for students is currently scheduled for May 23. Memorial Day falls on May 27.

Harvey Ault, 4, hangs on while his 11-month-old Newfoundland puppy, Duke, pulls him in the snow on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Brentwood, Tenn. The first winter of 2024 hit Middle Tennessee and snowfall is expected to continue until Tuesday.

Remote learning options

If necessary, MNPS could use up to two remote instruction days in place of inclement weather days. However, MNPS has not used that option since it was established through a Tennessee law in 2022, according to spokesperson Sean Braisted.

Here are the stipulations outlined in the law:

1. Local education agencies (LEAs) can switch a class, a school or all the schools in the LEA to remote instruction if there are dangerous or extreme weather conditions, or if there's a serious illness outbreak that could harm students or staff.

2. LEAs can also use remote instruction on days when big tests are scheduled. However, students need to take these tests in person.

3. If an LEA uses remote instruction, they must provide:

At least four hours of instruction per day for kindergarten students.

At least six and a half hours of instruction per day for students in grades one through twelve.

4. LEAs need to track daily student attendance and comply with state laws on school attendance and truancy. They should have methods to confirm if students are participating in remote learning, determine if absences are excused or not, and address absences during remote instruction.

5. LEAs offering remote instruction must follow all state and federal laws, rules, and policies.

6. LEAs must:

Provide school meals according to the school nutrition program on remote instruction days.

Ensure services required by a student’s individualized education program (IEP) are available on remote instruction days.

7. In this context, “remote instruction” refers to teaching that happens when a teacher is not giving in-person instruction in a traditional school setting.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Metro Nashville Public Schools: Snow days, make-up days explained