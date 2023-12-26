Many soaked up the sun and sand at the Oceanfront this Christmas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With temperatures in the high 50’s on Christmas Day, it wasn’t the “white Christmas” some had hoped for; instead, many flocked to the Oceanfront to soak up the sun and sand.

“I can wear my sandals, walk around the beach and enjoy my time and here with Santa, take a picture with him,” said Mylinh Nguyen as she took photos with the Resort City’s giant Santa.

Kameron Scott enjoyed a stroll along the water and lights with his family.

“Slight breeze, outside of that it’s cold but not overwhelmingly cold. It’s enough to get you out here to get you feeling refreshed,” Scott stated.

If people weren’t walking along the sand, they were in search of food.

I just wanted to see if any food places were still open. We wanted to come by here and grab a bite real quick,” said Andre Coleman.

Norfolk native Eric Jones spent the evening people watching.

“See the pedestrians walk the Oceanfront, different cultures, different religions, different people coming together for the holiday season. My birthday was on the 23rd so I’m just enjoying the festivities and getting ready for the new year,” Jones explained.

While it wasn’t the white Christmas some had hoped for, they still enjoyed the holiday weekend with friends and family.

“We want to see a white Christmas but haven’t had a white Christmas,” said Nguyen.

