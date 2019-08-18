How Many SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OB:SRBANK) Shares Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OB:SRBANK) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of kr24b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SRBANK.

View our latest analysis for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank

OB:SRBANK Ownership Summary, August 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 45% of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SpareBank 1 SR-Bank's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

OB:SRBANK Income Statement, August 18th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.