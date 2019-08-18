How Many SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OB:SRBANK) Shares Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OB:SRBANK) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of kr24b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SRBANK.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
As you can see, institutional investors own 45% of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SpareBank 1 SR-Bank's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own kr55m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
With a 22% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over SRBANK. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
We can see that Private Companies own 4.1%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SpareBank 1 SR-Bank better, we need to consider many other factors.
