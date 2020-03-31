Many states are helping renters avoid evictions during coronavirus pandemic. These 12 are not

Shanette Joyner isn't worried about making her rent payment on Wednesday. But her autistic daughter lost her job at a Panera Bread because of the pandemic, her brother in California lost his job at a bookstore, and her son's employer is cutting his hours as a software developer — putting all of them at risk of not making rent.

Making matters worse, Joyner's parents would usually step in to help, but her 66-year-old mother is now filing for unemployment in Newport News, Virginia, after deciding to stay home from her job as a painter at a shipping yard where several workers tested positive for COVID-19. That's left Joyner holding nightly calls with relatives trying to figure out who needs money the most urgently.

Joyner, 49, a paralegal who's been able to continue working from her Alexandria, Virginia, apartment during the coronavirus outbreak, said the financial stimulus passed last week by Congress will definitely help whenever the checks arrive. But the stress of making sure everyone in her family can pay their rent is pushing her to her limit.

"I do have a therapist if it gets to that point," Joyner said. "The government I don't think is realizing that people's mental health is in jeopardy because of the lack of action that the government has taken, and how long it took them to act."

With rent due this week for many Americans for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak erupted across the U.S., people across the country have been urging federal, state and local governments to institute eviction moratoriums as a record 3.3 million Americans have filed for unemployment in a crisis that could lead to nearly 50 million people losing their jobs. Landlords are also pleading for help, saying that if millions of tenants are allowed to forego their rent indefinitely, they themselves may go bankrupt and be forced to sell the houses, apartments and condos they rent out.

On social media, #RentZero and #RentRelief have exploded in recent days, with people urging President Donald Trump and their local politicians to take more action to protect renters as they're being told to shelter at home but are losing their jobs and struggling to pay rent.

The federal government took a big step toward protecting renters by issuing a 120-day moratorium on evictions from federally subsidized housing or from a property with a federally backed mortgage loan. And a USA TODAY analysis shows that at least 34 states have issued broader moratoriums on evictions as of Tuesday, either through executive actions taken by governors or orders issued by state supreme courts.

Some states bar evictions for a few weeks, some for the duration of the state of emergency issued in those states. Some states bar all evictions, some only in cases where the tenant has been diagnosed with coronavirus or suffered a job loss because of it.

State supreme courts have also stepped in. Some have simply postponed all non-emergency court hearings, with landlord-tenant disputes among those. Others have explicitly forbidden judges from issuing eviction orders or clerks of courts from issuing the legal document necessary to finalize an eviction.

And a few states have not only barred evictions, but dedicated state dollars to helping people pay their rent. In Delaware, for example, Democratic Gov. John Carney barred any evictions until the state's emergency declaration is lifted and the state will provide up to $1,500 to renters who have lost income because of the pandemic.

"We hope this assistance program will give Delaware families, especially our most vulnerable neighbors, some peace of mind as this situation continues to evolve," Carney said after approving the subsidy.

Four states have taken partial measures. In Florida, the state Supreme Court issued an order that could limit evictions, but the order has caused confusion among county clerks. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not issued any eviction moratorium of his own.