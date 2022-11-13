Many Still Looking Away From HG Metal Manufacturing Limited (SGX:BTG)

HG Metal Manufacturing Limited's (SGX:BTG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 11x and even P/E's above 17x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

HG Metal Manufacturing certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for HG Metal Manufacturing, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

HG Metal Manufacturing's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 69% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 1.5% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that HG Metal Manufacturing's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From HG Metal Manufacturing's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that HG Metal Manufacturing currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider market forecast. When we see average earnings with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for HG Metal Manufacturing you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on HG Metal Manufacturing, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

