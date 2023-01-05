Many Still Looking Away From Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited (JSE:HCI)

Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited's (JSE:HCI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.4x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in South Africa, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 9x and even P/E's above 14x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Hosken Consolidated Investments certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Hosken Consolidated Investments' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 110% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 348% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 5.7% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that Hosken Consolidated Investments is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Hosken Consolidated Investments' P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Hosken Consolidated Investments revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Hosken Consolidated Investments has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Hosken Consolidated Investments. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

