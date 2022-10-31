Many Still Looking Away From LHN Limited (Catalist:41O)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.3x LHN Limited (Catalist:41O) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios greater than 11x and even P/E's higher than 18x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

LHN certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For LHN?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like LHN's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 25%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 664% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 4.4% as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 3.4% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that LHN's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that LHN currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with LHN, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

