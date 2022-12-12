Many Still Looking Away From Luxchem Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LUXCHEM)

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Luxchem Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LUXCHEM) as an attractive investment with its 9.6x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

For example, consider that Luxchem Corporation Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Luxchem Corporation Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 21% decrease to the company's bottom line. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 33% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

It's interesting to note that the rest of the market is similarly expected to grow by 8.0% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Luxchem Corporation Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are more bearish than recent times would indicate and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Luxchem Corporation Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider market forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the company's performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

