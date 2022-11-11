Many Still Looking Away From Success Transformer Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUCCESS)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.1x Success Transformer Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUCCESS) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 25x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Success Transformer Corporation Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Success Transformer Corporation Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Success Transformer Corporation Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 7.5%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 12% overall rise in EPS. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 9.4% each year during the coming three years according to the only analyst following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 8.8% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Success Transformer Corporation Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Success Transformer Corporation Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

