So Many Stocks Are Joining Russell Indexes They Got One Wrong

Vildana Hajric and Elaine Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors struggling to keep track of all the changes in this week’s revamp of FTSE Russell gauges should give themselves a break -- even the index provider itself can’t keep up.

A published list of additions to the Russell 3000 has been trimmed by one name after U.S. Century Bank was mistakenly included, the benchmarking firm said on Friday.

The Miami-based lender had previously been considered eligible for inclusion in the Russell 2000 and 3000 based on total shares outstanding on the cut-off date. However, the weight of unlisted class-B shares was adjusted down following additional research, FTSE Russell said.

That took Century’s market cap below the eligible threshold. While the Russell 2000 list published on the index provider’s website excluded it, the Russell 3000 list “erroneously” left it in, FTSE Russell said.

“While this was an error on the public Russell 3000 list, passive trackers would not rely on this list,” a FTSE Russell representative said by email. “These clients subscribe to index files, which did not include the addition.”

The list of companies joining its indexes after market close on Friday was announced by FTSE Russell on Aug. 27. They include 68 newcomers to the Russell 1000 and 2000 gauges, the biggest infusion of initial public offerings since the index firm began tracking in March 2010.

Read more: IPO Stocks Break Into Russell Indexes in Biggest Wave in Decade

Roughly $10.6 trillion is benchmarked or directly linked to FTSE Russell’s main index offerings.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Falls, Invesco Jumps—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The Wall Street Journal reports Invesco and State Street are in talks to merge their asset management businesses. The S&P 500 is down almost 2% from its all-time high, hit on Sept. 2. The S&P 500 is down 2% from its all-time high, hit on Sept. 2.

  • FADA India: Ford's Exit Hurts Dealers, Sentiment & Customer Confidence

    Sep.16 -- Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations President Vinkesh Gulati says Ford Motor's plan to shut its car factories in India hurts auto dealers, sentiment and customer confidence. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Federer-Backed Shoemaker On Holding Jumps 46% in U.S. Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Swiss running shoemaker On Holding AG, whose proprietary cushioning technology has attracted tennis legend Roger Federer as an investor, climbed 46% on its first day of trading in New York.The shares closed at $35.00 on Wednesday, after being sold for $24 apiece in the initial public offering. The Zurich-based company raised $746 million after marketing the stocks for $20 to $22.On has become one of the world’s fastest-growing running-shoe brands since it was founded a decade ago.

  • The super rich are exploiting IRAs. Will Congress act?

    IRAs are supposed to provide retirement security for the middle class, not tax avoidance for the wealthy

  • Correction Worries Are Overblown. Here’s Why.

    Budget maneuvering, tax hikes, and a debt-ceiling standoff may hit stocks after a long rally, Lisa Beilfuss writes. Don’t fight the Fed and buy any dip, bulls say.

  • Dow Jones Drops As Apple, Microsoft Weigh; Stock Market Hit Hard Despite Growth Stock Winners

    Key market indexes traded near session lows midday Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrials down 200 points as Microsoft and Apple weighed.

  • Dutch Bros retreats after post-IPO surge; CEO aims for 'disciplined growth'

    Dutch Bros retreated from its IPO price this week, but the stock is still faring well even in the face of stiff competition in the coffee space.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • Reddit gleeful as MassMutual takes the heat for RoaringKitty’s actions

    Keith Gill's prominent key role in the January squeeze on GameStop stock has resulted in a $4 million fine for his former employer, and retail investors like what they see.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, extending streak of choppy trading

    Stocks dipped Friday morning as traders continued to digest a slew of mixed economic data and its implications for monetary policy.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill as Rally Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    There is always a laundry list of things for investors to worry about. Inflationary fears, the Federal Reserve's next move, and the ongoing pandemic are all on market watchers' minds today. No one knows with any certainty what will happen in the short term, so the best course of action we investors can take is to focus on buying great businesses and holding for the long term.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys.

    If it's a stash of emergency cash, that's what you need to accept. Instead, look at putting that cash into solid companies that pay decent dividends. Here are two that you can consider investing in now -- and even plan to build over time when the market does offer more of a discount.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Lucid is the next Tesla, BofA says, dubbing it one of the most legitimate electric car startups

    BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. The post-pandemic economic recovery has hit roadblocks in the past few days as new unemployment data pours in, major Wall Street indexes register […]