'So many storms': Even with brain tumor, this Bastrop grandmother cares for others

After complaining about intense headaches for a while to her primary care doctor — and having those complaints dismissed — Tracey Piper fainted one day in 2019 at work.

She was taken to the hospital, where doctors found a tumor the size of a lemon in her head. They performed emergency surgery on her. Thankfully, the tumor was not cancerous, but it was the recovery that would push her further into a deep depression.

Then she adopted her great-nephew, Zaire, who was born just weeks after her surgery.

“We call it therapy for each other,” Piper said. “He needed me, and I needed him.”

Zaire is like many other kids. He loves Spider-Man, pizza and red Gatorade. But finding your place in the world can be tough for any 4-year-old, especially one who was recently diagnosed with ADHD and autism.

Although it's a recent diagnosis, Piper said it just reaffirmed what they expected. He has trouble speaking and hasn’t quite mastered how to use the toilet just yet.

When he was born, Zaire was placed in Child Protective Services. Despite being in the early stages of what would be a two-year recovery after her brain surgery, Piper adopted him.

During Piper’s recovery, her adult son Royce Raivon moved back home, where he still lives. He has mental illness. Piper said he tries to work, but it has been hard at times for him to hold down a job.

Her daughter Jamisha Cook, who is married and has three children of her own, used to offer a lot of support to Piper. But last year, Cook was diagnosed with lupus, and Piper has since helped get her to all her doctor's appointments.

In addition to the brain tumor, Piper has had diabetes since 2014.

“So many storms come in my life,” Piper said. “But I deal with them.”

Through all of this, Piper has started moving on and getting back into the swing of life that she had to put on pause due to her brain tumor.

The recovery caused her to quit her job as an activities director at an Austin nursing home, a place where she had worked for 20 years. Once she was able to start working again, she had to take a lower-paying job, and, due to everything with Zaire and Cook, she didn’t want to be far away from her home in Bastrop.

In the past few months, Piper has been able to find a new job as an activities director at a nursing home near her home. The job also lets her work around when she needs to take Cook to the doctor.

With the new job came a pay raise, but it’s still not enough to help meet all the family's needs, especially for Zaire. His counselors have begun recommending various therapeutic toys and items to help calm him down during meltdowns.

While Piper would love to get all those things for him, she can’t afford it. There are also things around the house that she needs: a new stove, help paying for groceries and diapers for Zaire. After everything she has gone through the past few years, she could use a spa day.

“We’ll just be grateful for what we get,” Piper said.

