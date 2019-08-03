How Many Stride Stapled Group (NZSE:SPG) Shares Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Stride Stapled Group (NZSE:SPG) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of NZ$829m, Stride Stapled Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SPG.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Stride Stapled Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Stride Stapled Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 38% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Stride Stapled Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Stride Stapled Group is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Stride Stapled Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Stride Stapled Group. It seems the board members have no more than NZ$3.1m worth of shares in the NZ$829m company. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.