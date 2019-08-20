How Many Tambla Limited (ASX:TBL) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Tambla Limited (ASX:TBL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tambla

Non Executive Chairman Niall Charles Cairns made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.50 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.48. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Niall Charles Cairns was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Niall Charles Cairns bought a total of 298k shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.49. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Tambla

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Tambla insiders own 26% of the company, worth about AU$2.1m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tambla Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Tambla and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Tambla is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

