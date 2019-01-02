How Many Tata Steel Limited (NSE:TATASTEEL) Shares Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Tata Steel Limited (NSE:TATASTEEL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of ₹589b, Tata Steel is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about TATASTEEL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tata Steel?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 39% of Tata Steel. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Tata Steel’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Tata Steel. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Tata Steel

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Tata Steel Limited in their own names. However, it’s possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. As it is a large company, we’d only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it’s worth noting that they own ₹3.0m worth of shares. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.