Many on Twitter say Packers 'fleeced' Jets in Aaron Rodgers trade

What a long, strange trip it's been.

It's hard to imagine that any player would take a more dramatic fadeaway route out of Green Bay than Brett Favre.

But the path that finally led Aaron Rodgers out of Titletown certainly was a longer journey.

The Packers and New York Jets finally agreed on the compensation of a trade that sent Rodgers to the AFC and immediately started the Jordan Love era in Green Bay.

But now that all the drama is over, who won the trade?

Many NFL fans on Twitter seem to feel the Packers did quite well.

And others felt they didn't get enough.

But, regardless of which front office fans favored in the trade, the word 'fleece' was trending after the trade was announced,

So let me get this straight: the Packers get

A first-round pick swap in 2023

A high second-round pick in 2023

A likely first-round pick in 2024 (at worst a second)

A $60 million financial obligation taken off their hands

For

A player that was never going to play for them again. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 24, 2023

Rodgers is playing those 65% of snaps. Getting a 1st and this year's second for Rodgers, who is still good but on the verge of retiring yearly, seems like a fleece for the Packers https://t.co/62oSHq2fV7 — named after sprewell (@125thSt1Train) April 24, 2023

Packers won for simply getting rid of Aaron Rodgers — 𝚂𝚌𝚘𝚘𝚝 (@_SC00T) April 24, 2023

How do people think the Jets won this trade? The Packers were backed into a corner with Rodgers salary and the jets gave them a first and 2nd round pick . They could have gotten him for much less I would assume. They must have panicked #fleeced — Gram Petro (@gpet2020) April 24, 2023

The Jets got taken to the cleaners. They could have got Lamar for 2 picks and less money per season and oh ya he is almost half Rogers age. — Christopher (@HealAndLive) April 24, 2023

if the Jets don’t win a ring, Packers fleece tho https://t.co/OIOUv7xKRN — Xan (@TruzzXan) April 24, 2023

You call that a fleece lol pic.twitter.com/nO1t0pkep0 — Justin Fields Stan (@BearsNation2008) April 24, 2023

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Many on Twitter say Packers 'fleeced' Jets in Aaron Rodgers trade