The many unanswered questions for Nicola Sturgeon and the police after raid at her home

Police continue to search the home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell on Thursday - Wattie Cheung

As police continue to search the home of Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, a series of questions about the investigation, the timing of the former SNP leader’s resignation as first minister and what she knew in advance remain unanswered.

Mr Murrell was released without charge “pending further investigation” by Police Scotland just before 7pm on Wednesday, after more than 11 hours in custody.

Police have said “a number of addresses” have been searched, without specifying where they are.

Here are the questions that remain outstanding after a dramatic 24 hours for the SNP.

Did Nicola Sturgeon put any pressure on Police Scotland to delay her husband’s arrest?

Police Scotland said on Wednesday that neither Ms Sturgeon nor Mr Murrell were given advance warning of the arrest. A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions”.

Her unexpected resignation as Scottish first minister came three days after it was reported that senior SNP figures had been contacted by police as they stepped up their investigation.

Opposition parties in Scotland - and some former SNP ministers - have demanded to know whether the timing of Ms Sturgeon’s resignation was linked to any knowledge or suspicion that her husband’s arrest was imminent.

While Police Scotland has said Ms. Sturgeon was not given advance warning, it has not answered direct questions about whether Ms Sturgeon, knowing or suspecting an arrest was coming, asked the force to delay it until after her successor had been chosen.

What happened when the chief constable visited the Scottish Parliament on Feb 9?

Less than a week before Ms Sturgeon announced she was quitting, Sir Iain Livingstone, chief constable of Police Scotland, and Malcolm Graham, the deputy chief constable, visited the Scottish Parliament.

Police Scotland has said they were there for a “regular meeting” with Keith Brown, the then justice secretary. The force has denied rumours that they also met Ms Sturgeon.

Story continues

In a response to a Freedom of Information request submitted by a blogger, the force declined to say whether the criminal investigation into the SNP was discussed at the meeting with Mr Brown.

The force said it could “neither confirm nor deny” whether it held information on “any other business in terms of investigations that may or may not have been discussed”.

Could the SNP leadership election be re-run?

Supporters of Kate Forbes, who narrowly lost the SNP leadership race to Humza Yousaf last week, have called into question the legitimacy of the contest in the light of Mr Murrell’s arrest, despite him not being charged and police inquiries ongoing.

They have pointed out that Ms Sturgeon, whose resignation triggered the contest, set aside the party’s normal rules and arranged for a shortened campaign period.

Mr Yousaf, a Sturgeon loyalist, was billed as the continuity candidate. His critics are now openly questioning whether he would have won the ballot if Mr Murrell’s arrest had come before it.

Alex Neil, a former Scottish government minister, told the BBC it is “hard to believe” that Mr Murrell’s arrest was not a factor in Ms Sturgeon's resignation.

He said: “Humza stood as the continuity candidate. Had this all happened ... prior to the ballot opening, I’m absolutely sure that the continuity candidate would have found it much more difficult to win.”

What did Humza Yousaf know about the investigation and the allegations facing Mr Murrell?

Opposition MPs have urged the new First Minister to be “transparent” about his knowledge of the allegations, which centre on the handling of more than £600,000 in donations and a £107,000 personal loan made to the party by Mr Murrell.

Mr Yousaf has been a minister in the Scottish Government since 2012 and is close to Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell.

Jackie Baillie, the deputy leader of Scottish Labour, said on Thursday: "It's clear this probe into the SNP goes much further than just Peter Murrell.

“It appears that Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Keith Brown have many questions to answer.

“This investigation must continue. The people of Scotland deserve honesty and transparency from their leaders.”

Where are Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell?

With police still carrying out searches of their home in a Glasgow suburb, the whereabouts of Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell are unknown.

Ms Sturgeon had been due to give a speech at the Edinburgh Science Festival on Thursday evening, but pulled out following her husband’s arrest.

Neither Ms Sturgeon nor Mr Murrell has been seen in public since each of them left their home early on Wednesday morning. Mrs Sturgeon left alone, and Mr Murrell left with the police after he was arrested.