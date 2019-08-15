How Many United Overseas Bank Limited (SGX:U11) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in United Overseas Bank Limited (SGX:U11).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Overseas Bank

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Deputy Chairman & CEO Ee Cheong Wee for S$589k worth of shares, at about S$23.56 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of S$25.90 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 31000 shares for a total of S$742k. While United Overseas Bank insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

United Overseas Bank is not the only stock that insiders are buying.

United Overseas Bank Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that United Overseas Bank insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Ee Cheong Wee spent S$589k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of United Overseas Bank

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that United Overseas Bank insiders own 14% of the company, worth about S$5.9b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Overseas Bank Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about United Overseas Bank. That's what I like to see!