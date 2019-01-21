How Many Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) Shares Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Unitil is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$740m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about UTL.

View our latest analysis for Unitil

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

NYSE:UTL Ownership Summary January 21st 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Unitil?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Unitil does have institutional investors; and they hold 64% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Unitil’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NYSE:UTL Income Statement Export January 21st 19 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It looks like hedge funds own 5.5% of Unitil shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Unitil