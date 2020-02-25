Coronavirus: How many US cases are there and where?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans on Tuesday that they should be ready for a substantial coronavirus outbreak as the respiratory ailment has continued to spread throughout the world.

Dr Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said an outbreak event wasn’t a question of if, but when.

“We expect we will see community spread in this country,” she said. “It’s not so much a question if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness.”

Public health officials confirmed on Tuesday that there are currently 57 people in the United States with the virus. Many of the US cases are individuals returning to the country after vacationing onboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner, which was quarantined in Japan after passengers were found to be carrying the virus.

Thus far, there are more than 80,300 cases of coronavirus confirmed across the globe, and more than 2,700 deaths.





So far in the United States, only two individuals have contracted coronavirus through person-to-person transference.

Thus far, there are 14 cases of coronavirus in the US that are not associated with the Diamond Princess. There is one case in Arizona, eight in California, two in Illinois, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington and one in Wisconsin. Three other cases were reported among US citizens returning from Hubei, China.

CDC teams are working with the Department of Homeland Security to screen travellers returning to the US from China. Since 23 February, 46,016 travelers have been screened at 11 US airports. All flights from China are being directed to these 11 airports to funnel travelers through screening stations.

Since 23 February, public health officials have evaluated 23,483 people from 43 states and territories for signs of the coronavirus. in total 86 per cent of the respondents’ tests came back negative, and another 11 per cent are still pending final ruling.