As many question value of a degree, St. Cloud State aims to make it worth the investment

Recently I was asked if I thought students needed a college degree.

For my 21-year-old self, I am not sure how I would have answered the question “is college degree worth it?” Over the course of my life, and I know from conversations with our alumni, having a college education is a transformational experience.

However, I can understand the renewed interest in this question. The perceived value of a higher education degree has ebbed and flowed over the last 30 years, and with the public investment in higher education declining at worst and unpredictable at best, tuition rates have steadily increased. This certainly begs the big question: Is it worth it to spend the time and money going to college?

Before I respond, I’d like to add what I think are other contributing factors to the accelerating conversation about whether college is a good investment. They include:

· The accessibility of information now via the Internet. Knowledge and information and the discovery and transmission of that knowledge and information was once almost exclusively the responsibility of college and university campuses. Now with a simple Internet search one can find information about almost any topic.

· With the cost of higher education increasing along with the inflated cost of food, housing, healthcare, and just about everything else, potential students are thinking about expenses and weighing their options and wondering about the return on their investment in education.

· The experiences of a global pandemic are causing some to give greater thought to how they want to balance their career and life goals and what direction they want their future to take – and how to get the skills they need to help them meet those goals.

I’d like to offer some responses and also some perspective on the importance of thinking long-term on these critical questions and the root causes of the skepticism some are feeling about the value of a college degree.

The most resounding fact I want to repeat is that those with a post-secondary degree continue to see significant financial, social and health benefits over a lifetime. The latest statistics show that college graduates on average earn $1.2 million more over their lifetime, are half as likely to be unemployed and will be better prepared to have the skills to pivot to change careers and/or lifestyles. (You can find this on the Internet!).

The earnings gap between college graduates and those with less education continues to widen. In 2021, median income for recent graduates reached $52,000 a year for bachelor’s degree holders aged 22-27. For high school graduates the same age, median earnings are $30,000 a year, according to statistics released from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, based on data included from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Certainly these experiences are reflected in data that show the perceived value of a higher education degree increases with age.

Employers tell us time and time again that they want to hire people who can apply what they’ve learned in the workplace. For example, recent software engineering graduates have participated in projects that involve using Artificial Intelligence to enhance efficiency and patient satisfaction in health care, or how to make good software that will solve real-world problems, not just how to write code or repeat what someone else says it takes to be a leader.

At St. Cloud State we long ago realized that we are not the Ivory Tower. We adapt and respond to a changing world because our graduates need to know how to apply what they’ve learned to the real job market they will enter. And so we have built on our foundation of being a campus where students come to learn, yes. But also to be mentored and empowered by faculty who make them active partners in the teaching and learning process.

As most of our students and graduates will agree, the role of faculty in enhanced teaching and learning is increasingly vital. Now faculty spend less time on the transmission of information and spend more time on giving students the tools to apply that information to solving real problems. This experience is one where our students are mentored by faculty who have spent a lifetime becoming an expert in their field and in turn provides their students with opportunities, insights, and skills that keeps on giving over one’s entire lifetime.

For example, in our communications courses, students learn and then apply the concepts of conflict resolution, which is helpful in the workplace, at home and in our communities. Our students get invaluable experience with the highly regarded SCSU Survey gathering information on public opinion regarding critical community issues and attitudes. Our pre-med students and nursing students have opportunities to study the career fields they aspire to be part of locally and in other countries.

We are committed to working to keep higher education affordable by being responsible stewards of your tax dollars, and at the same time we are equipped to provide a personalized education that caters to students’ interests and demonstrates excellence in engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes. St. Cloud State continues to remain one of the most affordable universities in Minnesota.

The answer to the question we started with? Yes, it’s a great value. We are a university who understands the value of lifelong learning and we are ready to help you when you are ready to begin or continue your educational journey.

This is the opinion of St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker. To A Higher Degree is typically published the fourth Sunday of the month and rotates among the three presidents of the largest Central Minnesota higher education institutions.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud State aims to make college degree worth the investment