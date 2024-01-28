Many vehicles hit by gunfire at party in Jackson County. Sheriff seeking public’s help

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance after gunshots rang out Saturday night at a large party in Gulf Park Estates.

According to Sheriff John Ledbetter, investigators found several guns after deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a large party on North 6th Street in the Gulf Park Estates community, east of Ocean Springs.

In a news release, Ledbetter reported many vehicles were hit by gunfire, and investigators recovered guns in residents’ trash cans, in their yards, and under vehicles.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s department has asked anyone with video that could help identify people involved to call 228-769-3063 and ask for an investigator.