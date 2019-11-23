Many voters say they're OK with a gay president, but America isn't. I don't buy it.

Is America ready to elect its first openly gay president? I hate that I just started a column with a question, and I hate that the question has to be asked.

Yet as South Bend Mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg's campaign continues to build momentum, particularly after the last Democratic debate, his electability is being carefully examined. Buttgieg, 37, is the first openly gay Democrat to run for president. And for some Americans, his sexuality could become an issue.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll published Wednesday, half of U.S. voters say they are personally ready for a gay president, but they are divided on whether they think the country is ready. Fifty percent of respondents say they are either “definitely” or “probably” ready for a president who is openly gay, compared with 37 percent who say they are definitely or probably not ready.

But only 40% — four in 10 voters polled — say they think America is ready for a gay president; 45% do not believe so. The poll was conducted Oct. 25-28.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during a debate hosted by CNN/New York Times on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio.

Similarly, a Quinnipiac University poll released in early May, showed that 70% of voters said they were open to electing a gay commander in chief, though only 36% thought the country was ready.

In essence, these voters are saying: "Yes, I’m progressive. Yes, I’m open-minded. Yes, I denounce homophobia and bigotry. But my neighbors Becky, Jack and Billy are not and do not."

Can we trust the polls? Or the voters?

It’s an interesting if puzzling dichotomy — voters who claim they would not penalize Buttigieg for being gay, but are fearful others would.

I call baloney.

I want to believe these folks, really I do. But I think it’s easier to point the finger at a fellow countryman than to acknowledge that one may have bigoted or prejudiced feelings about Buttigieg. Because who wants to admit to homophobia?

People tell pollsters what they think sounds good, and more so what they think makes them sound good. How many Americans flat-out lied about supporting Donald Trump's candidacy for president in 2016? No one wanted to publicly declare it, but behind the privacy of an election booth Trump was their guy.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, right, are Democratic candidates for president in 2020.

Democrats, desperate for an electable nominee, are likely squeamish about these tolerance indicators. On one hand, it would easy to ignore polls of this sort because they are so unreliable these days. But it would be a fool's errand to dismiss them and the sentiments of potential voters — even if the numbers aren't precise.

So, can Buttigieg become the country's first openly gay president?

Echoes of Barack Obama's campaign

During Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign, we were barraged with a similar question: Is America ready for its first black president? More directly, will white people vote for an African American man?

Remember all the think pieces? The constant punditry by cable news commentators? It took Obama’s victory in the Iowa caucuses, with its heavily white electorate, to convince Democratic voters around the country that a black candidate could win.

And it turns out, America did elect the nation’s first black president. That doesn’t necessarily mean America was ready to elect Obama, and some argue the current occupant of the Oval Office is evidence of that.