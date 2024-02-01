Many WA hospital patients will share $158 million in refunds and debt forgiveness

Some patients treated at 14 hospitals in Washington, including in Richland, Olympia, Walla Walla and Spokane, will share in $157.8 million in refunds and debt relief under an agreement reached by the state with Providence.

The agreement was filed in King County Superior Court on Thursday in a lawsuit brought two years ago by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Some of the hospitals include Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Swedish First Hill in Seattle, Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Providence Centralia Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, and Providence Holy Family Hospital and Sacred Heart Medical Center, both in Spokane.

In all, the lawsuit accused 14 nonprofit Providence hospitals in Washington of deceiving patients eligible for free care or discounted care based on their incomes into believing they had no choice but to pay their medical bill.

Hospitals in the lawsuit also unlawfully shifted the burden to patients to know they were eligible for financial assistance, according to Ferguson’s staff.

“Most Washingtonians are eligible for significant discounts on their out-of-pocket hospital expenses, including co-pays and deductibles,” Ferguson said.

The agreement filed in court Thursday requires Providence to pay $20.6 million in refunds, including 12% interest on payments, to about 34,200 patients.

The average refund will be about $478, with a wide range of amounts from less than $1 up to $293,000.

It also must forgive $137.2 million in outstanding debt for about 65,200 patients. It already has forgiven all but $11.4 million of that.

The average debt write off will be more than $900 on debts not already forgiven.

Eligible patients who received care at Providence hospitals between 2018 and October 2023 will receive a letter with information and do not need to take any action to receive a check or a notice that their debt has been written off, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Former patients who have questions about their eligibility should call Providence at 855-229-6466, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Families with income up to 300% of the poverty level may qualify for free care in some of the years covered by the settlement and families making more than that — such as a family of four with an income of up to $111,000 — may qualify for a 50% reduction in their out-of-pocket costs. Eligible income levels increased in 2022.

Providence Chief Financial Officer Greg Hoffman said patient files are being reviewed to make sure no patient eligible for a refund or debt relief has been missed.

“Serving those in need, regardless of their ability to pay, is at the very heart of Providence’s mission and values,” he said.

In 2022 Providence and its affiliates provided $117 in free or discounted care and $575 million in the unpaid cost of Medicaid in Washington state, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.