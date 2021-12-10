How many weapon incidents have there been in Leon County schools in the 2021-22 school year?

In the first three months of the school year, at least nine Leon County students have been separately charged in connection to bringing a weapon on campus.

In the entirety of the 2020-21 school year, for comparison, there were only two gun-on-campus incidents, according to Chris Petley, the spokesperson for the district.

Weapon incidents in Leon County Schools during the 2021-22 school year

Aug. 17 — A 17-year-old Ghazvini Learning Center student was detained after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Aug. 19 — A Godby High School student, 17, was arrested on charges of bringing a loaded handgun on campus.

Sept. 21 — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of an 18-year-old ACE student on the charge of having a loaded gun on school grounds.

Sept. 21 — An ACE student, who is under 18, was detained on charges of bringing a loaded Glock on campus.

Sept. 27 — A minor was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of bringing a handgun to Griffin Middle School.

Sept. 29 — A Godby High School student, under 18, was arrested on charges of bringing a gun on campus after administrators found a handgun in his glovebox.

Oct. 7 — A Fairview Middle School student was arrested on charges of bringing a stun gun to school.

Oct. 11 — A Griffin Middle School student was detained after brass knuckles were found on campus.

Dec. 9 — An Amos P. Godby High School student was arrested after deputies say an unloaded handgun was found in his car.

Guns in school: Florida House passes bill to allow people to carry guns at churches that share locations with schools

More: Mass shootings surge in Florida as nation faces record high

"I realized it could be anywhere": Leon High School student chosen for national advisory board of gun control organization

Read about these arrests:

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gun-related incidents, arrests on Leon County school grounds 2021-22