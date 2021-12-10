How many weapon incidents have there been in Leon County schools in the 2021-22 school year?
In the first three months of the school year, at least nine Leon County students have been separately charged in connection to bringing a weapon on campus.
In the entirety of the 2020-21 school year, for comparison, there were only two gun-on-campus incidents, according to Chris Petley, the spokesperson for the district.
Weapon incidents in Leon County Schools during the 2021-22 school year
Aug. 17 — A 17-year-old Ghazvini Learning Center student was detained after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
Aug. 19 — A Godby High School student, 17, was arrested on charges of bringing a loaded handgun on campus.
Sept. 21 — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of an 18-year-old ACE student on the charge of having a loaded gun on school grounds.
Sept. 21 — An ACE student, who is under 18, was detained on charges of bringing a loaded Glock on campus.
Sept. 27 — A minor was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of bringing a handgun to Griffin Middle School.
Sept. 29 — A Godby High School student, under 18, was arrested on charges of bringing a gun on campus after administrators found a handgun in his glovebox.
Oct. 7 — A Fairview Middle School student was arrested on charges of bringing a stun gun to school.
Oct. 11 — A Griffin Middle School student was detained after brass knuckles were found on campus.
Dec. 9 — An Amos P. Godby High School student was arrested after deputies say an unloaded handgun was found in his car.
