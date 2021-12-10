How many weapon incidents have there been in Leon County schools in the 2021-22 school year?

Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
·2 min read

In the first three months of the school year, at least nine Leon County students have been separately charged in connection to bringing a weapon on campus.

In the entirety of the 2020-21 school year, for comparison, there were only two gun-on-campus incidents, according to Chris Petley, the spokesperson for the district.

Weapon incidents in Leon County Schools during the 2021-22 school year

  • Aug. 17 — A 17-year-old Ghazvini Learning Center student was detained after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

  • Aug. 19 — A Godby High School student, 17, was arrested on charges of bringing a loaded handgun on campus.

  • Sept. 21 — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of an 18-year-old ACE student on the charge of having a loaded gun on school grounds.

  • Sept. 21 — An ACE student, who is under 18, was detained on charges of bringing a loaded Glock on campus.

  • Sept. 27 — A minor was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of bringing a handgun to Griffin Middle School.

  • Sept. 29 — A Godby High School student, under 18, was arrested on charges of bringing a gun on campus after administrators found a handgun in his glovebox.

  • Oct. 7 — A Fairview Middle School student was arrested on charges of bringing a stun gun to school.

  • Oct. 11 — A Griffin Middle School student was detained after brass knuckles were found on campus.

  • Dec. 9 — An Amos P. Godby High School student was arrested after deputies say an unloaded handgun was found in his car.

Guns in school: Florida House passes bill to allow people to carry guns at churches that share locations with schools

More: Mass shootings surge in Florida as nation faces record high

"I realized it could be anywhere": Leon High School student chosen for national advisory board of gun control organization

Read about these arrests:

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gun-related incidents, arrests on Leon County school grounds 2021-22

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories