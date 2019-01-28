Many women are afraid to tell the boss they're pregnant. And they may have reason to worry

When it comes to the workplace, many working moms still believe they're overlooked and left behind.

Issues of gender equity have become top of mind in the wake of the #MeToo movement which focused a spotlight on sexual harassment at work. But 78 percent of working moms think they must prove their mettle more than their colleagues to climb the corporate ladder, according to a new study commissioned by Bright Horizons, a provider of child care and other employer-sponsored services.

Twenty-one percent say they would be worried to tell their boss they are expecting a child – nearly twice the number who were similarly concerned five years ago.

"I think we keep believing that these things have evolved,'' says Maribeth Bearfield, chief human resources officer for Bright Horizons. But "there are still women in the workplace who feel they’re being disadvantaged on things like pay (and) career opportunities. ...You hear 'She’s got children; she may not be able to work on the project as much.' 'Do we want her traveling?' Conversations that shouldn’t take place, but they do.’’

A sizable number of workers – 41 percent – believe working mothers are less dedicated to their jobs, and 38 percent frown on their needing more flexible hours, the report found.

Meanwhile, working dads get more latitude. Among those surveyed, 75 percent thought working fathers were more devoted to their professions than their female counterparts.

Support Makes All the Difference

But a company’s support is critical for mothers and fathers alike to do their best at work, parents say.

For Jackie P. Taylor, a mother of five who is a partner and principal with the firm Ernst & Young, flexibility is “a necessity.''

Her company allows her and other employees to often work remotely. And it provides back-up care services that enable staffers to call a toll-free number 24 hours a day to get a slot for a child at a local child care center or to arrange for a nanny to come to the home so that they can still work.

"There is no way as a mother of school-age children that I would be able to balance that without the appropriate supports in the workplace,'' says Taylor, of Hillsborough New Jersey, whose children range in age from 9 to 16. "That has a huge impact on my career trajectory – whether I make a decision to stay in the workforce or not stay in the workforce and quite frankly at the end of the day the quality of life for my children and of our family.''

Beyond the benefits the company provides, her workplace's culture has also been critical. Taylor recalls needing to take a short leave of absence when one of her children was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum.

"The firm was super, super supportive,'' she says, noting that she didn't have to give up any of her client relationships despite taking time away. "So the culture of your organization, not only in their words but in their actions, is important.''

Nadine Fattaleh, a chemistry professor at a community college near Portland, Oregon, says that she’s not sure that some of her colleagues always understand the balancing act that comes with being a professional who is also the parent of a 7-year-old daughter.

“I do think that I have some co-workers who might not be able to understand some of the pressures that I have,'' she says. "I have a supervisor who very kindly asks me how my family is doing whenever he sees me. But he doesn’t ask the same of many of my male counterparts, or at least I haven't witnessed it. So I appreciate the nod and sort of the personal connection, but, at the same time, you can ask me how my classes are going, like you ask male professors."

But Fattaleh says her job gives her the latitude that she needs. “I obviously have to be in class and be in labs and be here for my students,'' she says. But when it comes to grading papers and returning emails, "I can do that after (my daughter's) bedtime.''

The school also has a childcare facility run and staffed by students and instructors in its early childhood education program. Fattaleh's daughter attended it until she went off to kindergarten.

"I didn't look anywhere else for child care,'' she says, noting that she tells colleagues who are expecting a baby or have young children how nice it was to have her daughter cared for five minutes away from her office.