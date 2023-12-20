How many women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

More than 60,000 women are currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, head of the Defense Ministry’s press office, Illarion Pavlyuk, said during a TV marathon on Tuesday, December 19.

"Slightly more than 18,000 hold civilian positions,” he clarified.

“And more than 40,000 are military personnel. In the zone of combat operations, more than 5,000 directly perform combat tasks.”

He added that this is more than before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Dec. 18, Mariana Bezuhla, an MP from the ruling Servant of the People party, proposed amendments to legislation regarding the conscription and military registration of women, which would aim to expand the categories of women subject to registration and those that can be conscription during a war-time.

Current legislation stipulates that only two categories of women are subject to military registration — those with medical and pharmaceutical educations — and forbids the mandatory conscription of women in Ukraine even during a state of war.

