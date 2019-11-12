How Many Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (HKG:1171) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (HKG:1171).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

insider Xiaolei Zhang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$27m worth of shares at a price of HK$6.38 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is HK$6.84. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Yanzhou Coal Mining insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Xiaolei Zhang.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Yanzhou Coal Mining

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Yanzhou Coal Mining insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about HK$1.2b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Yanzhou Coal Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Yanzhou Coal Mining. One for the watchlist, at least! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Yanzhou Coal Mining, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

