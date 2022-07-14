How many young girls get pregnant by rape isn't known, experts say. But the health risks are clear.

A doctor’s account of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion in June was confirmed when a man who confessed to raping her was arrested Tuesday and charged with a felony.

Before news broke of the arrest, abortion opponents casted doubt on the Indianapolis doctor and the validity of her story after president Joe Biden mentioned the case while signing an executive order on abortion access.

But health experts say they’re beginning to hear more cases of rape-related pregnancies among young people seeking an abortion after the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning of Roe v. Wade, ending abortion as a constitutional right nationwide.

“Until the Roe ruling, I had never had a colleague tell me about a pregnancy that was being forced to continue because of rape,” said Dr. Erika Werner, chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Tufts Medical Center. “In last three weeks, I’ve heard of three.”

There are children who start their first menstrual cycle as early as 8 years old and could get pregnant, she said. Others may not get their first period until 14. A 2020 study found the median age for the start of menstruation has fallen from 12.1 in 1995 to 11.9 in 2013-2017.

“It’s very individualized and there’s a huge variation,” Werner said.

While menstruation appears to be starting at a younger age, the U.S. has seen a decline in the number of births among girls 10 to 14, dropping from 8,519 births in 2000 to 1,765 in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There’s little information on how often rape-related pregnancies occur in those under 15. A 2018 study conducted by CDC researchers estimated about 2.9 million women in the U.S. experienced a rape-related pregnancy during their lifetime, but the authors did not break down the data by age.

“We have no idea how common or uncommon this is, thankfully, because people have been able to get the medical care they needed,” Werner said. “But now, we’re going to find out how common it is.”

Regardless of age, the prevalence of rape-related pregnancies is difficult to capture as it's one of the most underreported crimes in the country. About 7 out of 10 sexual assaults go unreported, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

Previous research suggests abortions from rape-related pregnancies are rare. A nationally representative survey by the abortion rights group Guttmacher Institute showed only about 1% of women in 2004 obtained an abortion after they became pregnant by rape.

Abortion surveillance from 47 states show there were 1,410 reported abortions in girls under 15 in 2019, according to a study published last year by the CDC. Ohio reported 63 abortions in this age group and Indiana reported 18.

Carrying a baby to full term carries higher pregnancy-related risks for a teenager or child than it would for an adult, Werner said, and that risk increases with younger age.

Pregnant people between the ages of 10 and 19 face higher risks of eclampsia, puerperal endometritis and systemic infections compared to women 20 to 24, according to the World Health Organization.

Eclampsia, which is brought on by a sudden spike in the mother's blood pressure, can lead to seizures.

“If it is severe, it sometimes requires early delivery,” said Dr. Sarah Milton, an OB-GYN with a practice emphasis in pediatrics and associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. “The combination of seizures and potential early delivery makes it quite a dangerous diagnosis in pregnancy.”

Pregnant teens are also at higher risk for nutrition-related issues, such as low iron, as they may be less likely to seek prenatal care, experts say.

WHO said babies born to people under 20 years old also face higher risks of low birth weight, preterm delivery and severe neonatal conditions.

“Babies that are born very early often require a tube to breathe, and months and months of service,” Milton said. “They could have lifelong delays as a result of being born prematurely.”

At any age, “pregnancy can lead to all sorts of life-threatening conditions,” Werner said. “I can’t imagine anything scarier than being a teenager that was raped and then being force to carry that pregnancy to term.”

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Roe ruling: How many girls get pregnant by rape, what are health risks