How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

YUM! Brands is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$29b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about YUM.

See our latest analysis for YUM! Brands

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

NYSE:YUM Ownership Summary January 12th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About YUM! Brands?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 73% of YUM! Brands. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of YUM! Brands, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:YUM Income Statement Export January 12th 19 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. YUM! Brands is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of YUM! Brands

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.