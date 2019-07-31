How Many Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
With a market capitalization of CHF52b, Zurich Insurance Group is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ZURN.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zurich Insurance Group?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
Zurich Insurance Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 34% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Zurich Insurance Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Zurich Insurance Group. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Zurich Insurance Group
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Zurich Insurance Group AG in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own CHF42m of stock. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public -- mostly retail investors -- own 66% of Zurich Insurance Group . This size of ownership gives retail investors collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Zurich Insurance Group better, we need to consider many other factors.
