‘Mao was just a bit of a hipster’: how liberals fell in love with a genocidal dictator

A soldier stands guard over a portrait of Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Beijing - Qilai Shen

As blood-soaked autocrats go, he’s not much of a looker. Jowly, trussed-up in a puddle-grey smock, with a bowl-cut even Kim Jong-un would wince at, he's got none of Mussolini’s peacock swagger or Putin’s reptilian sheen.

Yet Chairman Mao, founding father of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first National Congress on July 23, has perhaps the most well-known face in human history. His image is arguably the most reproduced of all time.

The architect of China’s rise from dirt-poor agrarian society to the 21st Century’s shaping force is venerated in his native country as somewhere between a political leader and religious icon. An estimated $2.5 billion was spent on his 120th anniversary celebrations in 2013.

Mao has fans outside the Middle Kingdom, too. John Lennon claimed he regretted the lyrics to The Beatles 1968 hit Revolution 1 which satirised the era’s “long hair” protestors and their devotion to Mao. “If you go carrying pictures of Chairman Mao/ You ain’t going to make it with anyone,” the song ran.

But Lennon was uneasy about this ribbing. “You know, I really thought that love would save us all,” he told Rolling Stone in 1971. “But now I’m wearing a Chairman Mao badge. I’m just beginning to think he’s doing a good job. I would never know until I went to China.”

Mao Zedong, pictured on a Chinese poster, 1966 - ullstein bild

Lennon wasn't the last western musician to go moony for Mao. In a 2013 interview with Purevolume, Christopher Owens, lead singer of indie band Girls, gave his twopence on the Communist revolutionary.

“I was just kind of surprised how interesting [Mao] was when he was younger. I liked him all of a sudden,” he said. “He really is just a bit of a hipster. He just wanted to hang around with other guys who were smart. He was just being edgy and smart and informed. In my mind I figured he was somebody I would want to hang around with when he was a teenager. He didn’t do anything evil until he was much older. He got a little crazy.”

Which is one way to describe the deaths of 45 million people. Between 1958-62, Mao’s Great Leap Forward – a disastrous attempt to collectivise China’s agriculture – killed millions through starvation. It is the greatest instance of mass murder on record.

His other infamous policy – the Cultural Revolution – was arguably more pernicious. It turned a generation of China’s youth against their history and encouraged them to persecute their elders. Its consequences – the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre of pro-democracy protests, the genocide of the Ugyhur minority, the silencing of Hong Kong’s freedoms – are still playing out today. Amid stiff competition, Mao has a fair claim to be the 20th Century’s biggest villain.

Mao's Great Leap Forward led to the deaths of up to 45 million people - Heritage Images

But across the world, his face smiles benignly from the walls of student union bars and museums; it’s splashed on mugs, flags and – as Peep Show reminds us – novelty t-shirts. Alongside Che Guevara, he is the preeminent symbol of revolutionary cool. In the 1960s, he was adopted as the figurehead of the West’s liberal movements. A decade later, he was painted by Andy Warhol and the artist visited his shrine in Tiananmen Square in 1982. Mao is more widely recognised than Jesus – or even McDonald's golden arches.

So how did this peasant farmer from Hunan seduce the world?

The early years of the CCP were nasty, brutish and protracted. Mao was a founding member of the Party in 1921, but it wasn’t until 1949, and the Communist victory in the civil war against the Kuomintang (KMT) nationalist party, that he became de-facto leader of China. From 1927 though, he and the other CCP leaders had ruled a breakaway Communist state in northwest China. It was during this period that a personality cult, centred on Mao’s image, began to develop.

Like modern-day North Korea, this breakaway state was cloched with secrecy. But in 1936, an enterprising American journalist, Edgar Snow, smuggled his way in and lived with the Red Army for several months, interviewing key figures, including Mao. His glowing account of life under the Communist regime – published as Red Star Over China in 1937 – proved hugely influential in shaping Western perceptions of the Party, and lent legitimacy to Mao’s guerrilla army.

It also provided the CCP with its greatest coup: a stirring, strident photograph of the still-youthful Mao. That image would go on to inform all subsequent representations of the Great Helmsman. From the beginning, the CCP’s propaganda push was nudged along by Western fellow travellers.

“[Snow’s book] established Mao as a global political personality,” says Julia Lovell, Professor of Modern Chinese History and Literature at Birkbeck University and author of Maoism: A Global History. “The image was published at a time when Mao wasn't even the supreme leader of the CCP. It’s only during the 1940s, through various machinations, that he becomes its paramount chief.”

It was during this time that Maoism – called “Mao Zedong Thought” in China – began to crystallise. An ever-evolving pick’n’mix of ideologies clustered around the figure of Mao, “Mao Zedong Thought” was the substance behind the image Snow gifted to the CCP.

By the early 1960s, Mao had seen off his political rivals and established himself as the supreme leader of China. His persona was part-avuncular godfather, part Aztec emperor: demanding loyalty, homage and blood. Mao’s chief propandagist, Lin Biao, orchestrated this fervour with precision: in 1964, he published Quotations from Mao Tse-Tung, otherwise known as Little Red Book. A copy was issued to every Chinese citizen, with his image emblazoned on cover; today, there are an estimated five billion copies in circulation worldwide.

Red Guard hold copies of Little Red Book, 1966 - ChinaFotoPress

It became the bible of the Cultural Revolution – Mao’s attempt to Brillo away his rivals by mobilising China’s citizens against the Party structure. Bands of students and Red Guards attacked those wearing “bourgeois clothing”, and Party officials and intellectuals were murdered. As with all homicidal revolutionaries, they had to look good doing it. More than 4.8 billion Chairman Mao badges were manufactured – more than twice as many as China had citizens.

For Red Guards, collecting them took on a Boy Scout mania. Like the prepuce of a medieval saint, Mao was pomped through China, sprinkling Marxist-Lenist good vibes wherever he went. On one stop, he gifted a crate of durians to the local Red Guard brigade. These spiky, stinky reliquaries were far too good to eat, they decided – instead, they were passed from disciple to disciple until they began to rot, whereupon more durable bronze replicas were made.

Yet even Mao began to weary of this devotion. When he was informed of the amount of aluminium that went into the manufacture of the badges, he is supposed to have replied: “Yes, but where are my aeroplanes?” And by the time of his death in 1976, his personality cult had begun to cool.

Anti-Vietnam War protestors - Ken Mason

But not before it had washed over China’s borders and crashed into the Western anti-establishment protests of the late Sixties and early Seventies. These movements, such as the 1968 Parisian student riots and the anti-Vietnam War marches, were some of the defining political forces of the era.

“Mao became a really important symbol for these counter-cultural movements,” explains Lovell. “But that’s largely down to a radical misunderstanding of the Cultural Revolution. Most of the sources foreigners had were controlled by state media, and these sources portrayed it as a pure political struggle against conservative bourgeois forces, and as a revolution against those machinating for imperialism.”

Fired-up and credulous, many young people in America and Europe felt affinity with their Red Guard contemporaries. Lovell says: “Mao’s Cultural Revolution was misread as a kind of adolescent and youth rebellion against the establishment, [whereas] in reality, it was an extremely violent political struggle. Mao was turned into a cult symbol of rebellion.”

No-one was more crucial to this transformation than Andy Warhol. By the early 1970s, the Pop Art provocateur had gradually moved away from the screen print paintings, such as the Marilyn Diptych (1962) and Campbell’s Soup Cans (1962), that had made his name. But with the thawing of relations between China and America, and Richard Nixon’s visit to Beijing, he conceived of an ambitious new project: an landmark series of 199 portraits of Mao, some at a vast scale. One set measured a colossal 12ft by 14ft: great wall-spanning paintings of the Chinese leader, splashed in red and gold like a Greek Orthodox icon.

One of Warhol's giant Mao canvases - Anadolu Agency

Had Warhol drunk the revolutionary Kool-Aid? Jessica Beck, Milton Curator of Fine Art at The Andy Warhol Museum, doesn’t buy it.

“I think it was connected to this fascination with how Mao’s image was being circulated in American media and Chinese propaganda,” she says. “Warhol was always drawn by how images circulate, and how style gets replicated.”

According to the writer Bob Colacello, who worked alongside Warhol at Interview magazine, the artist was pushed into painting the Mao series by his manager, Bruno Bischofberger. Bischofberger’s wheeze was for Warhol to paint the most famous person of the 20th Century; he suggested the worthy figure of Albert Einstein. Warhol mischievously replied: “That’s a good idea, but I was just reading in Life magazine that the most famous person in the world today is Chairman Mao. Shouldn’t it be the most famous person, Bruno?”

Warhol dragged up his portraits of Mao - Stefano Montesi - Corbis

Warhol didn’t simply reproduce the Red Book’s depiction of Mao. He tweaked and primped the leader, roughing his cheeks and shadowing his eyes with blue makeup: a dictator in drag. This playful tarting-up of Mao suggests Warhol cannot be accused of rehabilitating the murderous dictator, argues Beck.

“Warhol was just part of the current in using [Mao’s image],” she explains. “He’s one person. He picked up that symbol and put his stamp on it. He’s not the main driver or contributor to the violence [it caused]. It demonstrates his power as a painter, the power of his ability to create a brand."

In modern China, that brand has turned somewhat sour. The Party’s approach to their founding leader is schizophrenic. On the one hand, his portrait still adorns the money and hangs above the gates to the Forbidden City. There’s a thriving market for Mao memorabilia, the kitschier the better. And impersonators of the leader – who, for an extra few Yuan, will deliver political speeches in his voice – continue to coin it in at weddings and other celebrations.

Decorative plates of Mao and Xi Jinping: Mao merchanise is big business in modern China - NICOLAS ASFOURI

But the fate of a Godzilla-sized, gold-plated statue of the leader, erected in Hunan's Tongxu county in 2013, tells a different story. It was torn down by authorities just days after it was built, because it was "inappropriately sited". That Hunan province was the centre of the Great Leap Forward's famines may have been on their minds.

Mao's political ideology, meanwhile, has received a similarly short shrift. While President Xi Jinping has been busily building a personality cult modelled after Mao’s, the CCP persecutes Neo-Maoists and has orchestrated a thrumming market economy that would leave the Great Helmsman spluttering in its dust.

Amidst the rumblings of a new Cold War between the US and China, western ardour for Mao seems to have cooled too. Yet there is arguably the same striking naivety in some institutions' dealings with the CCP. The British government long toyed with the idea of inviting Huawei, a firm with strong links to the ruling party, to build the UK’s crucial 5G infrastructure; and universities including Cambridge are eagerly courting Chinese investment.

The colossal – and short-lived – statue of Mao in Henan province - STR

Unlike Lennon and co, though, they cannot claim ignorance of the abuses of the CCP, such as the internment of millions of Uyghurs in concentration camps in Xinjiang. Students may no longer proudly wave Red Guard flags at protests, but the same mixture of gullibility, greed and willingness to turn a blind eye lingers.

As for Mao, the avuncular autocrat responsible for the deaths of nearly 50 million people: time has its own way of passing judgement. There is a measure of justice in the fact his image has been used, abused and marshalled to hawk tat. After all, being bloodiest dictator in history is no guarantee you won’t end up on a tea towel.