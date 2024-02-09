MAP: First signs of spring seen around the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain and mild temperatures. All signs that spring is slowly starting to work its way back into the Pacific Northwest.

A few sights of spring are slowly starting to build across western Oregon and Washington. A few green buds and pops of late winter, along with early spring flowers have already been spotted around the Portland area.

PHOTOS: Early signs of spring spotted around Portland

Signs of spring reported on February 8, 2024

Signs of spring reported on February 8, 2024

Western Oregon and Washington aren’t the only spots across the country that are starting to see signs of spring. Desert southwest and Gulf Coastal states are already starting to see buds and blossoms. The U.S. National Phenology Network reports signs of spring as far north as Oklahoma. Some of the valley locations of California are seeing some of the earliest signs of spring buds ever recorded. That’s in part due to the warmer conditions brought into the west coast from the latest round of atmospheric rivers.

February continues to trend warmer and slightly drier for much of the Pacific Northwest. If that trend continues, spring may arrive in western Oregon and Washington sooner rather than later.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.