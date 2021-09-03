MAP: Here’s the latest forecast track of Hurricane Larry

Hurricane Larry is moving west through the Atlantic on a path that is expected to take it north of the Caribbean Sea as it intensifies into a major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Models predict Larry will rapidly strengthen into a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds by Sunday as it moves toward the general direction of Bermuda. It’s still to early to say if it will affect the U.S.

The forecast shows Larry making a right turn to the north over the weekend. The forecast only projects Larry’s potential path for the next five days but, if it continues unimpeded by land, it could end up being one of the longest-duration tropical systems on record.

Here’s the latest forecast track, including the various so-called “spaghetti models” that show the track forecasted by the various computer models.

Can't view the map above? Click here.

